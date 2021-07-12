Rahul Vaidya serenades Disha Parmar with Mere Haath Mein as they hold hands. Watch video

Singer Rahul Vaidya sang Mere Haath Mein for his wife-to-be, television actor Disha Parmar, as they were getting their hand castings made. Impression artist Bhavna shared pictures and videos from the session, in which she was seen cheering him on.

Bhavna Jasra, on her Instagram page, shared a video of Rahul Vaidya serenading a blushing Disha Parmar as they dipped their hands into the mould. “And he sings a song for her,” the post read. Bhavna also shared several pictures of Rahul and Disha creating a ‘beautiful memory’ together.

Rahul and Disha are set to get married in the presence of their close friends and family members on July 16. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness,” they announced in a joint statement shared on their social media pages, along with the hashtag #TheDisHulWedding.

The preparations for the wedding are in full swing. On Saturday, a video of Rahul and Disha practising a dance performance for their sangeet ceremony went viral online.

Rahul recently told a leading daily that he is yet to send out wedding invitations. “I am in the midst of finalising the decor and wedding trousseau. We are finalising everything at the last moment because we don’t have much time,” he said.

“Disha has finalised her wedding trousseau, I’ve not done mine. I just hope I finalise soon otherwise I’ll have to get married in a pair of jeans and T-shirt. I just want to finalise my wedding attire as soon as possible now,” he added.

Rahul realised his love for Disha while he was a contestant on Bigg Boss 14. Last year, on her birthday, he proposed to her while he was still on the show. She publicly accepted the proposal when she appeared as a special guest in a Valentine’s Day episode.