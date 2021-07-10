Rahul Vaidya, soon to marry Disha Parmar, is yet to send out invitations: 'I’ve not finalised my wedding attire'

Singer Rahul Vaidya has opened up about his wedding preparations and said that he hasn't been able to send invitations to people yet. He added that his attire has also still not been finalised. Rahul and television actor Disha Parmar announced that they will tie the knot on July 16.

Speaking to a leading daily, Rahul Vaidya said, "I’ve not been able to prepare for things. But we are preparing for things. Dance practice is currently on and my friends and family are rehearsing for the wedding. We are having a good time. I am in the midst of finalising the decor and wedding trousseau. We are finalising everything at the last moment because we don’t have much time. The most important thing that I’ve done is sending out the invitations. It’s just 8 days for the wedding and I’ve not been able to send invitations to people. I think I’ll have to stay awake for a few nights and prepare for the wedding."

Rahul also opened up about his wedding trousseau and said, "Disha has finalised her wedding trousseau, I’ve not done mine. I just hope I finalise soon otherwise I’ll have to get married in a pair of jeans and T-shirt. I just want to finalise my wedding attire as soon as possible now. I am a man of few words and I believe in actions. For Disha and me unsaid things stand a lot of importance. We have always been like that. There are things we don’t even speak and it’s understood between us. Love, respect and trust is very important for us."

Earlier this week, the couple took to Twitter and posted a joint statement, informing fans about their wedding. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," they said.

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to Disha Parmar while he was a part of the Colors reality show Bigg Boss 14. Towards the end of the show, when Disha appeared as a guest, the singer proposed to her in person. The couple was supposed to get married soon after Bigg Boss ended in February but their plans were pushed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rahul will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.