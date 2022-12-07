Raj Anadkat on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: No bitterness; says, he doesn’t get ‘bothered’ by rumours

Actor Raj Anadkat who played Tapu on the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, finally confirmed to the rumours that he has quit the show. While the conjectures of Anadkat, putting down his papers made headlines months ago, it was only on Tuesday, when Anadkat put up a post on his social media addressing them.

“Things take time. I was waiting for the right time to come so that I could declare it,” shares Anadkat when we reached him.

He further elaborates, “I was in talks with the team and things were going on.”

While several media portals speculated that Anadkat left the show owing to rift between him and the production house, the actor has a different story to share. “Nothing went wrong. It was my decision. As an actor, I want to grow more in the field, try different genres and things. I did this character for five years and I’m grateful. But I wanted to do something else creatively. There was an understanding (between me and the production house). It just felt like I’m graduating from school to college. There’s no bitterness,” the 26-year-old divulges.

In the meantime, Anadkat’s stint on the show was filled with several controversies, one including that he was apparently dating co-star Munmun Dutta. He still avoids answering that gossip, and rather shares, “There were random people talking about these things. But I was busy doing my thing and job. It’s (Gossip) a part of an actor’s life. I focus on my stuff and ignore these things. I tried to avoid the distractions. I don’t get bothered about rumours.”

Furthermore, the actor also refrains from stating when the last day of his shoot was. Instead he says that he wasn’t even aware that his last day was eventually going to be his last day. Where you aware that it’s going to be your last day? He replies, “Not really. It just happened. There was nothing in my mind back then.”

