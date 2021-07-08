Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Raj and DK share pic with their series heroes Manoj Bajpayee, Shahid Kapoor, fans call it 'awesomeness in a pic'
tv

Raj and DK share pic with their series heroes Manoj Bajpayee, Shahid Kapoor, fans call it 'awesomeness in a pic'

Raj and DK have shared a picture with Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor. They play the leads on Raj and DK's two Amazon Prime Series.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 03:35 PM IST
Raj Nidimoru with Manoj Bajpayee, Shahid Kapoor and Bhuvan Arora.

Filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new picture with their fans. The photo showed Manoj Bajpayee and Shahid Kapoor come together in a frame with Raj.

Manoj Bajpayee is the lead in Raj and DK's hit Amazon Prime series The Family Man while Shahid Kapoor will star as the lead in their upcoming, yet untitled action series. The photo also featured Bhuvan Arora all four of them are seen smiling for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Raj and DK wrote, "And then this happened." Fans were excited to see Manoj and Shahid in the same frame. "So excited for your web series with Shahid," wrote one. "Too much talent in a single frame. Maar daala," wrote another. Rashi Khanna, who stars with Shahid Kapoor in the new series, also left a heart emoji on the post.

Not much is known about the upcoming series, which will also mark Shahid's web series debut. Speaking about it during an Instagram live, he had said, "I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform."

Also read: Amy Jackson shares throwback pic of Aishwarya Rai eating food on floor, calls her a 'queen'

Shahid said he was "not allowed to say much" but teased that the project would be a departure from his previous works. "I have loved Raj and DK's work for a while. I really enjoyed seeing The Family Man and I totally loved season two. The web series is very different from anything that I've ever done. It's going to be exciting. It's a quirky crime drama," he added.

The Family Man stars Manoj as an Indian spy caught in his middle class life. The new season won praise from audiences and critics alike.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manoj bajpayee shahid kapoor raj and dk amazon prime

Related Stories

web series

The Family Man 2: Sharad Kelkar says he was 'mercilessly bullied as a child' for his stammer

UPDATED ON JUL 05, 2021 07:02 AM IST
web series

The Family Man 2's Raj and DK share throwback pics with a meme twist as show completes one month

UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 05:28 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Dog afraid of drains encounters them, his reaction makes people say ‘aww’. Watch

Elephant learns the art of choosing perfect grass to munch on. Watch viral video

Smriti Irani shares animated video to convey strong message on female education

This IFS officer motivated kids from a Nashik village to care for birds
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
PM Modi Cabinet Reshuffle
Sourav Ganguly
Priyanka Chopra
Gold Prices Today
Zomato IPO
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP