Rajeev Sen claps back at Charu Asopa’s allegations: I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation (Exclusive)

In a recent interview, actor Charu Asopa accused her husband, Rajeev Sen, of domestic violence and for cheating on her while she was pregnant. Rajeev tells us, “What a sick mind she has to put such fake allegations against me.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He adds, “She wants to play the woman card all the time. She has clearly lost her mind and all my respect for her as an individual. She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than me, yet such shameful allegations. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation.”

During the conversation, Rajeev shares a barrage of voice notes sent to him by Charu’s mother, Neelam Asopa. “One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in,” he exclaims. Ask him about Karan’s involvement and he clarifies, “I only came to know about Karan through her mother’s voice note. I had no clue what was going on between them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rajeev debunks all the hitting and cheating allegations and calls them a “lie”. He further elaborates, “She has major trust issues, not me. In fact, she did the same in her past relationships as well, according to her mom. I’m human. I’m sure I could get angry, we all do but anger is one thing, the person who provokes you to get angry is far more dangerous.”

Probe him about the reason behind their marriage falling apart and he states, “I have always said that I have never spoken to the media regarding my wife or our family for anything but I only had to reply to her allegations. It’s her childish behaviour which has cost her dearly, she has clearly used my daughter as a shield to protect herself selfishly. My daughter does not deserve this. Things would have been rather different if she hadn’t spoken to the media for each and everything.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there have been multiple delays with their divorce, Rajeev is certain that he doesn’t wish to stay in the marriage anymore. “Delay or no delay, I’m absolutely done with her. I can’t live with a person who would repeatedly make allegations against her husband. She needs help and proper guidance for herself. I’m deeply concerned and worried about my daughter’s safety,” he ends.

Karan couldn’t be reached out till we went to the press.

You can reach out to the author on Twitter @VinayMishra12