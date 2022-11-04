Rajeev Sen is lying: Charo Asopa on being accused of having an affair with Karan Mehra

After Rajeev Sen accused estranged wife Charu Asopa of having an affair with actor Karan Mehra, the actor has come forward to dismiss the claims, saying that her husband has stooped to a new low to make the separation messy.

Reacting to his claims, Asopa says, “This is utter bullsh*t… I have worked with Karan on one show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and haven’t met him for the last 12 years. Recently, there was an event where he also turned up, and we had to post one reel as a professional commitment. There is nothing romantic in the reel. We are just standing there because we are there as celebrities. Usko dekhke koi bhi nahi koi bol nahi sakta ke Karan aur mera chakar chal raha hai.”

In fact, Asopa has apologised to Mehra for getting dragged into their divorce battle. “I would like to apologise to Mehra for getting involved in this messy thing. He is trying to malign his image as well. I am feeling so bad about it. We met just once for work, and Rajeev has used it to put an altogether another image using the reel. I didn’t even know Karan would be at that event. My husband is really getting dirty and making it ugly,” she admits.

Ever since they have decided to not give their relationship another chance, things between the estranged couple have been turning uglier by the day. Asopa has accused Sushmita Sen’s brother of physical abuse and infidelity, while he has retaliated by claiming she had an affair with Mehra, saying that her mother also accepted it.

Here, Asopa asserts that it was Rajeev who used her mother’s vulnerable moment, and is now using it. “When I was not with my mother, he used her vulnerability, aur unko bheka diya. My mother is from a very conservative family. She just wants us to get together as she is worried that this is my second marriage, and I have a sister who is yet to get married. So, that is why she agreed to what Rajeev was saying to her. He has never had any sort of bond with my mother, and now he is quoting her messages,” she says.

She slams Rajeev’s claim that she is playing women card as well as a victim card, saying, “Jab koi apni baat bole, toh women card play kar rahi hai ya victim card play kar rahi hai”.

However, Asopa is not bogged down by his retaliation, and says that she will continue speaking up about the truth of her marriage where he allegedly abused her, threatened her to throw off the balcony, thrashed her and cheated on her.

“I can’t believe that I got married to this. He was absent during my pregnancy. Now, he is an absent father. There has not been a single vaccination of our daughter Ziana where he went with us, or went to a doctor with Ziana,” says the Mere Angne Mein actor.

Recalling an incident, Asopa shares, “There was a time when I was cleaning his cupboard, and he barged in and questioned me whether I was trying to steal something. Once he shouted at me because I touched his expensive watch. He always had a doubt on my loyalty, and thought that I was having an affair with my driver just because I asked him for food. He used to text my co-stars of Akbar Ka Bal Birbal. And he is the one who cheated on me. I found condoms in his bag”.

“I endured the pain because the thought that I come from a small place and this is my second marriage was instilled in my mind by everyone. Now, I just want to get done with this relationship. It is getting toxic for me and my daughter,” she says.

Asopa is in touch with her lawyer, and wants a mutual separation. “I don’t think he will give me a divorce so easily. But I am not in a position to play notice-notice with him,” she ends.