'Raju Srivastava had become weak, I advised him to take things a bit easy': Shekhar Suman on their chat 15 days ago

Actor Shekhar Suman has given an update on comedian Raju Srivastava's health and spoken about their conversation, that took place around a fortnight ago. In a new interview, Shekhar revealed that when they met he noticed that Raju 'had become a bit weak'. Shekhar added that he advised the comedian to ‘take things a bit easy’ and not exert so much. (Also Read | Raju Srivastava still on ventilator, but his condition is slowly getting better)

Raju was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a heart attack last week. The 58-year-old stand-up comic underwent an angioplasty the same day. Currently, he is in the ICU on life support, as per his manager Nayan Soni. However, he is 'slowly getting better', according to Nayan.

Speaking with Times of India, Shekhar said, "Raju is currently stable and three days ago, he had moved his fingers and there were signs of improvement. I am hoping that he recovers and his health shows further improvement. Raju had come on the sets of India's Laughter Champion around 15 days back and we had chatted for a long time in my vanity van. I had noticed that he had become a bit weak and I also advised him to take things a bit easy and not exert so much in life. He was fine, but I did tell him that he should take care of his health."

He also added, "He said he had no ailments and all was well. And after 15 days, we got to know this shocking news that he was hospitalised. I have known Raju for almost 25 years now and we have worked together on a fiction show Reporter in the 90s. He is a great guy and I know that since the entire nation is praying for him, he will recover soon. Raju is a very talented guy and I am in touch with his nephew and family."

Raju's manager Nayan told news agency PTI on Tuesday, "Raju's condition is slowly getting better. He is responding to the treatment. There is an improvement in his health and he can now move his body parts a bit. He continues to remain in the ICU and on ventilator. Doctors have informed that it will take about a week for him to regain consciousness."

Raju catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

