Raju Srivastava is in stable condition, his family urges fans to ‘ignore fake news’

On Wednesday, comedian Raju Srivastava was admitted to a hospital after suffering a heart attack. He later underwent an angioplasty for the same. On Friday, Raju's family released a statement saying that he is in a stable condition and urged his fans to ignore fake news and rumours about his health. Also Read: Raju Srivastava hospitalised after suffering heart attack while working out in gym, team says 'he is conscious'

Th statement was released on Raju's Instagram handle and it read: "Dear all, Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable. We are praying for his speedy recovery. The doctors are treating him and are doing their best. Thanks to all the well-wishers for their continued love and support. Please ignore any rumour/fake news being circulated. Please pray for him."

Raju Srivastava's family released a new statement.

One fan commented, “Get well soon Raju sir." Another one said, “Praying for your speedy recovery. Jaldi se ekdum sahi ho jayiye (Get well soon)” Thanking the doctors for Raju's recovery, one said, “Thanks doctors for saving the life of India's best comedian. Thank you God.” Many fans dropped heart and folded hands emojis in the comments section of the post.

On Wednesday, Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at a gym. He suddenly experienced chest pain and collapsed. He was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Raju is best known for featuring in several films, including Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He also appeared in the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss. After performing as a stand-up comedian on the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, he came into the limelight for his great comic timing. He is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

(With ANI inputs)

