'Raju Srivastava's doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time', says comedian's representative

Nearly two weeks after being admitted to AIIMS Delhi after suffering a heart attack, comedian Raju Srivastava 'is still unconscious'. Raju’s representative has said that the doctors have assured of his recovery but added that 'it will take time'. Raju was hospitalised on August 10. He experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. (Also Read | Raju Srivastava's organs are functioning normally, Shekhar Suman quotes family)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After collapsing, Raju's trainer took him to the hospital. The 58-year-old was running on the treadmill in a gym when he complained of chest pain. He underwent an angioplasty the same day.

Speaking with Indian Express, Raju’s representative said, “He is stable and doctors are treating him well. But he is still unconscious. He is on ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time.”

Last week, actor Shekhar Suman updated about the comedian's health. Taking to his Twitter handle, Shekhar wrote, "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa (God's grace). Har Har Mahadev."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Raju's younger brother shared a video message to reveal details about his brother's health. In the video, he expressed gratitude towards the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian and refuted rumours about Raju's health. Deepu Srivastava also called Raju a fighter in a video message. "He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy," he said.

Recently, Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava asked people not to spread rumours about his health. “My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raju catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON