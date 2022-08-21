Raju Srivastava's organs are functioning normally, Shekhar Suman quotes family: 'He is supposedly improving steadily'

Raju Srivastava is ‘supposedly improving steadily’, said Shekhar Suman on Sunday about what the doctors are saying about the comedian's health. Shekhar took to Twitter to update Raju's fans on his health. Raju is currently admitted at AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a heart attack on August 10. Also read: Raju Srivastava's brother is sure prayers of fans are being heard, Shekhar Suman says 'things are looking better'

Shekhar tweeted on Sunday, “Today's update on Raju according to his family members.. his organs are functioning normally. Though still unconscious, doctor says, he is supposedly improving steadily. Mahadev ki kripa. Har Har Mahadev.”

On Friday, Raju's brother Deepu Srivastava had said in a video message that the comedian is recovering under the care of the best team of medical professionals at the hospital. He urged people not to pay attention to rumours and requested them to continue to shower his brother with wishes for his well-being. “He is a fighter and will soon come back winning the battle and will entertain everyone with his comedy,” he said.

On Thursday, Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava said that Raju is a “fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us". She told PTI, “He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes.”

“My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she added.

Raju, 58, was working out at a gym when he complained of chest pain. He suffered a heart attack and was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi. He underwent an angioplasty the same day and has been on a ventilator since then.

