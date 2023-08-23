Rakhi Sawant reveals why Adil Khan Durrani was in jail for 6 months, claims it wasn't because of her

Actor Rakhi Sawant has revealed that her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani spent six months in jail but not because of her. On Monday, Rakhi held a press conference and spoke about how Adil Khan Durrani 'tortured and beat' her up when they got married. Rakhi claimed that Adil spent the last few months in prison because his Iranian girlfriend filed a case against him. (Also Read | ‘Rakhi Sawant was not divorced when she married me,’ and other revelations by Adil Khan)

Rakhi reveals why Adil was in jail for six months

Rakhi Sawant spoke about Adil Khan Durrani at a press conference.

Talking to mediapersons, Rakhi said, "Kya duniya ko itna nahi pata ki woh jo 6 mahina jail mein rehkar aaye woh Rakhi Sawant ke liye nahi rahe? Unki Irani girlfriend ne waha pe unpe rape ka case lagaya hai. Mere liye nahi rahe hai woh (Is everybody not aware that the last few months that he was in jail wasn't because of Rakhi Sawant? His Irani girlfriend filed a rape case against him there. He wasn't there because of me)."

Rakhi says Adil was in jail for her for 22 days

She also added, "Mere liye yaha 22 din the jo mujhe mara tha, mujhe torture kiya tha (For me, he was in jail for 22 days because he beat me up, tortured me). I saw in my house he was having sex with other girls, with men too. He tried to beat me in Dubai, here too. I was silent."

Rakhi accuses Adil of cheating on her, his ex-girlfriend

Talking about Adil's former girlfriend, Rakhi continued, "His girlfriend stayed with him for five years. She didn't know he was married to me. He lied to me and his girlfriend too. He told me that she was his friend and told her, 'I want to go to Bigg Boss for Rakhi, I want to become a star.' He kept assaulting her, who was a student...Mujhe itna maar mara hai is aadmi ne (This man beat me so much)."

Rakhi says Adil met Salman at IIFA awards

Rakhi also said that Adil met Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan. She claimed that last year during the IIFA awards, she introduced Adil to Salman. Rakhi added that after hugging her, Salman shook hands with Adil and told him ‘kaesa hai? dhayan rakhna (How are you? Take care) (gestured towards Rakhi).'

Rakhi and Adil's wedding

Rakhi announced her marriage to Adil earlier this year. A few weeks later, she filed an FIR against him accusing him of domestic violence, mishandling funds and torturing her. She also claimed that he cheated on her. Adil was arrested in February this year. After he was granted bail last week, Adil spoke to the media and made many claims against Rakhi.

