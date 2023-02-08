Rakhi Sawant faints while talking to media after arrest of husband Adil Khan Durrani on her complaint

Rakhi Sawant fainted while talking to reporters after her husband Adil Khan Durrani was arrested on Tuesday. She has accused him of assault, stealing money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge, performing unnatural sex and harassment for dowry, among other charges. Rakhi, 41, had married businessman Adil, 30, last year. Also read: ‘Adil Khan Durrani beat up Rakhi Sawant very badly the day our mother died', her brother reveals

Rakhi was talking to reporters about Adil outside the Oshiwara police station and had her brother Rakesh Sawant in company. As she was talking about how Adil kept calling her the entire day to talk about the police complaint, she suddenly fainted out of exhaustion. She was taken to her car and made to sit on the front seat to catch a breath.

Her mother died last month after a long battle with cancer. She recently also accused Adil of ‘killing’ her mom by not paying a hospital bill on time while she was busy with Bigg Boss Marathi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Adil was brought to the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai for questioning and later placed under arrest, a police official said. He is also accused of harassing Rakhi for dowry. According to the police official, Rakhi had registered an FIR (first information report) against Adil under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) late Monday night. On Tuesday, the police added in the FIR Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to dowry harassment and unnatural intercourse, he said.

Citing her statement to the police, the official said Rakhi got in touch with Adil in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account. Without her knowledge, he withdrew more than ₹1.5 crore from the account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he promised to marry her, Rakhi told the police, according to the official. Later, Adil allegedly assaulted Rakhi on two occasions, prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable offence against him, he said. In the case of a non-cognizable offence, the police cannot arrest the accused without a warrant and cannot start an investigation without the permission of court. As per Rakhi, Adil threatened her more than once, saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official. Rakhi has also accused Adil of forcing her to offer ‘namaz’, he said.

On Sunday night, Rakhi discovered that ₹5 lakh cash and her mother’s jewellery worth ₹2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard. She then learnt from the watchman of her building that Adil had visited the flat in her absence, said the official.

(With PTI inputs)

