Rakhi Sawant issues warning to husband Adil amid extramarital affair allegations: 'I don't want to end up in a fridge'

Rakhi Sawant's mother died a few days ago. Since then, the actor and reality TV personality has been sharing updates about her personal life, and has also been speaking about her marriage with paparazzi. On Thursday, Rakhi was spotted out and about in Mumbai, when she broke down and accused her husband Adil Khan Durrani of cheating on her. While issuing a warning to both Adil and his alleged girlfriend, Rakhi said she will not stay quiet and resolve the matter privately, as was allegedly suggested by her husband. Rakhi also added that she is willing to forgive Adil if he ends his affair and comes back to her. Also read: Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani remains by her side during her mom's last rites

Rakhi further revealed that last year, when she was inside Bigg Boss Marathi 4, her marriage suffered. Without revealing the name of the woman with whom Adil is allegedly having an extramarital affair with, Rakhi said the woman was blackmailing her husband, and even threatening her. She also said that because of Adil's alleged affair, he forced her to hide their marriage for eight months. Last month, Rakhi and Adil announced that they had married in 2022.

In her videos shared on various fan and paparazzo accounts on Instagram, Rakhi said in Hindi, "Through you all, I would like to warn the girl in Adil's life, who took advantage of the situation, when I was in Bigg Boss Marathi 4. I won't take her name, but when the time is right, I will show all their photos. Adil made me remain silent about our marriage for eight months because of his affair with that woman. I was silent till now. He denied our marriage, and later because of media he got scared and accepted our wedding." She added she will not let Adil divorce her for his alleged girlfriend.

She further warned Adil's alleged girlfriend, "A woman is breaking another woman's home. Men are dogs, if you go to them, they will obviously not send you away. I am warning you, I will expose you. Don't think I will remain silent like other girls. If you threaten me, I won't tolerate it." Rakhi also shared a message for Adil, and said, "You (Adil) had said that in Islam all personal issues should be discussed behind closed doors. I have done that, but you are not understanding me and my situation. Your girlfriend threatens me. I have a record of it."

Rakhi further said, "Kehte ho na media mein kyun aati ho, baat ghar pe hi rakho. Ghar pe reh ke na mujhe fridge me nahi jana hai (Adil says I should not bring up our personal issues in public, but I will not suffer or end up in a fridge by keeping it all private)." Rakhi also said, "I will fight for my rights as a married woman. Adil supports that girl and so she tells me confidently that he will leave me and marry her. That's why he asked me to hide marriage. I gave him 10 chances."

Adil was seen with Rakhi on January 29, when Rakhi's mother, Jaya Sawant's last rites were performed in Mumbai.

