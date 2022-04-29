Rakhi Sawant removes ex-husband Ritesh's tattoo, advises people, 'kabhi nahi karwana chahiye'. Watch

On Friday, Rakhi Sawant shared a video of herself from a tattoo studio, in which she told her fans that she was getting her ‘Ritesh’ tattoo removed. Ritesh and Rakhi tied the knot in 2019, and in February 2022, Rakhi announced their separation. The couple also participated on Bigg Boss 15, and it was revealed on the show that Ritesh was already married when he tied the knot with Rakhi. Also Read: Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Ritesh: 'Was unaware of certain things'

In the video, Rakhi informs her fans that she has decided to get Ritesh's tattoo removed and then introduces everyone to the tattoo artist. “Aaj main apna ye Ritesh tattoo nikalne wali hoon finally (I am finally here to remove my Ritesh tattoo),” says Rakhi. As she sits down to get the task done, Rakhi screams a little from the pain.

While getting the tattoo removed, she says, “3 saal shaadi ke.. Ritesh tum permanently meri zindagi se aur meri body se nikal gaye ho. Zindagi mein kabhi tattoo nahi karwana chahiye pyaar mein paagal hoke. Fir nikalna bahut mushkil ho jata hai (Ritesh, you’re now permanently out of my life and body. Nobody should ever get anything inked on their body while madly in love. It’s very difficult to get it removed).”

One fan commented, “Rakhi you are so strong, you really don't need anyone else.” Another one said, “Rightly said Rakhi ma'am we should not make such tattoos on our body, which will cause trouble later.” While one said, “Right decision,” another one wrote, “Oh my! you look so much in pain.”

Rakhi had introduced Ritesh as her husband on Bigg Boss season 15. Rakhi, who was also a participant on Bigg Boss 14, had made several requests to Ritesh to confirm the news of their wedding. But he didn't appear on the show. He finally joined Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15.

On February 15, this year Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh. In an interview with Times of India, Rakhi said crying, "He left me! I loved him so much and he left me. After Bigg Boss a few weeks ago, we started living together in my house in Mumbai, but yesterday he packed his bags and left. He said that he is in legal trouble because he didn’t divorce her first wife and now he doesn’t want to live with me anymore. He said that he lost a of money also in his business as he had to go through a lot of scrutiny after he entered the Bigg Boss house with me. After coming out of the Bigg Boss house, when I got to know that he has a wife and a kid, my heart broke. I cannot be unfair to a woman and a child. I am coming to terms with the fact that he has left me and everything has ended."

