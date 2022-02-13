Rakhi Sawant announces separation from husband Ritesh: 'Was unaware of certain things'

Actor Rakhi Sawant has announced separation from her husband Ritesh. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Dear fans and well-wishers, just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways."

Rakhi Sawant added, "After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately."

She further wrote, “I'm really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine's Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life, I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy.”

Rakhi also added, "Thank you for understanding and supporting me always! - Rakhi Sawant." Sharing the post, she added a folding hands emoji instead of a caption.

Rakhi had introduced Ritesh as her husband on the reality show Bigg Boss season 15. Rakhi, who was also a participant on Bigg Boss 14, had made several requests to Ritesh to confirm the news of their wedding. But he didn't appear on the show. He finally joined Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15.

Recently, Rakhi had cried foul over her marriage with Ritesh not being legal as per law but later changed her stance. When they were inside the Bigg Boss house, Ritesh's first wife Snigdha Priya had levelled allegations against him.

Later, reacting Snigdha's allegations (of domestic violence) against Ritesh, Rakhi had told ETimes, “I am really happy with Ritesh. I know all the allegations levelled against my husband are wrong. He is not like what they are making him out to be. I have been with him for a while now and I know him well. He came from Belgium and then entered the Bigg Boss house. He has given me so much love and affection.”

She had also said, “Officially, we will not get married now. Whatever others may say, for me Ritesh is very good husband material. I don’t want to know what Snigdha Priya has said, I don’t want to listen to it. I only know that Ritesh is very good to me and he will prove to be a good husband and I know both of us will prove to be a good couple. With blessings, we will have children too."

