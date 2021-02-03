Rakhi Sawant’s brother reacts to her claim that her husband is married with a child: ‘I am shocked beyond words’

Rakhi Sawant dropped a bombshell about her husband, Ritesh, on Bigg Boss 14. Rakhi broke down as she told Rahul Vaidya that Ritesh is married with a child. However, Rakhi’s brother Rakesh seems to be unaware of this.

In an interview, Rakesh said that he is ‘shocked beyond words’ to hear that Ritesh is married with a child. He added that their mother also has no idea about this. Incidentally, Rakhi claimed that her mother fell sick because she was worried about Ritesh’s marital status.

Talking to ETimes, Rakesh said, “I am hearing this news for the first time myself. I am shocked beyond words. I can assure you that neither my mother or I has any idea about Ritesh jiju's marriage and son. This can't be true!"

Rakesh said that he has been busy taking care of their mother to follow the developments of Bigg Boss 14. “I will talk to my mother about this, but as far as I know, she too doesn't have any idea about this development in Rakhi's personal life,” he said.

In 2019, Rakhi announced that she got married to Ritesh. However, she is yet to reveal his identity to the world. Her marriage has been a topic of discussion several times on Bigg Boss 14. She declared on the show that it is not a publicity stunt and she is actually married. She also implored her husband to come on the show and reveal his identity to the world.

Rakhi told Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on the show that Ritesh has not visited her for one-and-a-half years. She has been flirting with Abhinav, much to his and Rubina’s chagrin.

