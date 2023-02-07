Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani arrested after her police complaint amid affair allegations

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani has been reportedly arrested and taken to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai after the actor filed an FIR against him. On Monday, the actor had alleged that Adil was mishandling her funds, while she was participating in Bigg Boss Marathi last year, and she had asked him to look over her ailing mother Jaya Sawant, who died on January 29 after a long battle with cancer. Rakhi also alleged that Adil was responsible for her mother's death as he did pay money on time for her surgery. (Also read: Rakhi Sawant accuses husband Adil Khan Durrani of not paying for her mother's surgery: ‘Meri ma ko tumne mara hai')

Sharing an update on his arrest on Tuesday, Rakhi said she was reaching the station, too, to address the matter. He was arrested after he came home to meet her. She shared in a media statement, "Yeh koi media ya natak nahi hai. Meri zindagi kharab ki hai issne. Mujhe mara hai, mera paisa loota hai Quran pe haath rakh ke bhi. Issne mere saath cheating kiya hai (This is not drama. He has ruined my life. He has beaten me up and stolen my money even as he put his hand on the Quran. He has cheated me)." She said she had submitted all the proofs to find out the truth.

Last week, Rakhi had also revealed to the media that Adil was having an extramarital affair; she recently also shared the name of his alleged girlfriend via Instagram and paparazzi videos.

On Monday, Rakhi and Adil were seen during a dinner outing with friends. In the video, shared on a paparazzo account, Adil can be seen feeding Rakhi while she reluctantly accepted. She commented on the paparazzo video with tear emoji, writing, "Ji ha woh maafi magne aya thye lekin mai kabhi maff nahi karungi (Yes, he had come to apologise but I will never forgive him)."

Later, when speaking to the media, Rakhi said, "Main ussko hamesha ghar mein khana khilati thi. Kya pata yeh aaj ke meri zindagi ka aakhri nivala ho. Haan, maine aaj aakhri nivala khilaya. Dushman ko bhi, jab aata hai na ghar mein, toh paani pilate hain. Yeh toh mera shohar hain. Chahti rahungi marte dum tak, lekin no maafi. No maafi, maafi mushkil hain (I have always fed him at home. Who knows if this will be the last time I feed him. Yes, I have fed him today. Even enemies when they come home, you give them water. He's my husband. I will love him till I die, but no apology. No apology, to forgive is hard)."

