Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani remains by her side during her mom's last rites, Rashami Desai also joins them

Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Sawant died after a long battle with cancer on Saturday. On Sunday, Rakhi and her husband Adil Khan Durrani were seen at the Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai to take care of the arrangements for her final rites. Rakhi had informed on Instagram that her mother will be buried at the Oshiwara Christian Graveyard in Mumbai on Sunday. Also read: Rakhi Sawant cries inconsolably after her mom dies of cancer in Mumbai hospital; Jackie Shroff, Aly Goni express shock

Rakhi and Adil were seen walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at the Cooper hospital ahead of her mom's final journey to the graveyard. Rakhi, in a white salwar-suit, was also seen guiding the van, which carried her mom's casket to the graveyard. A few near and dear ones were also seen along with them.

Rakhi Sawant ahead of her mom's final rites. (Varinder Chawla)

Adil Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Rakesh Sawant during her mom's final rites. (Varinder Chawla)

Rashami Desai attends Rakhi Sawant's mom's final rites. (Varinder Chawla)

Jaya died at around 9pm on Saturday, according to Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, Juhu. She was 73. According to Deepak, Jaya had stage four endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver. "She was admitted around a fortnight ago. She was earlier treated at another hospital and later referred here," he told PTI Saturday night.

On Sunday, Rakhi shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, “With deep sorrow, I, Rakhi Sawant, inform you (about) the sudden death of my beloved mother. Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions... I’m sad to say that she is gone... join us for the funeral service of my mother at 12 noon.”

She also shared a video of her mom's last moments in pain and wrote in Hindi, “Today, my mother left me. And I have nothing to lose. I love you, Maa. Now who will listen to me, who will embrace me? I miss you, Aai.” She was seen crying while sitting on the floor beside her mom's bed.

Rakhi was regularly spotted visiting her mom at the hospital and shared videos of her on Instagram. She had revealed in April last year that Salman Khan and his brother Sohail Khan had provided help for her mother's treatment.

