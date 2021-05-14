Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh promised to buy her flat in Mumbai, says won't remarry if marriage doesn't work out
Rakhi Sawant says husband Ritesh promised to buy her flat in Mumbai, says won't remarry if marriage doesn't work out

Rakhi Sawant has shared an update on her marriage with Ritesh. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant has said that she will not remarry if this relationship doesn't work out.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 03:25 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant had revealed details about her marriage to Ritesh during her stint in Bigg Boss 14.(Varinder Chawla)

Rakhi Sawant has shared a new update about her marriage. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant previously revealed that she was married to a mysterious man named Ritesh.

In a new interview, Rakhi said Ritesh has promised to buy her a flat in Mumbai. She also said that if her marriage with Ritesh doesn't work out, she will never marry again.

Revealing that he's around the age of 37-38, Rakhi told a leading daily, "I have taken many hasty decisions in my life. If this marriage does not sustain, I shall never marry. Having said that, I must add here that Ritesh has spent a lot on my mother and me and has promised me a flat in Mumbai."

"But my husband Ritesh has told me that he wants to be with me. However, he isn't able to come down in today's times. I am waiting. I am a firm believer in Jesus Christ and I haven't exchanged fake marriage vows with him. I can't be sharing him with any other woman. The fact that he was married before tying the knot with me and is a father as well has jostled me. I have left the decision to him. The ball is in his court," she added.

Also read: Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli reacts to NCW's tweet seeking action: 'Not done anything wrong'

Rakhi had previously stated that Ritesh was previously married and has a child from the relationship. Ritesh’s name came up in several conversations during Bigg Boss 14. She also claimed that she has not seen him in nearly two years.

Last month, Rakhi's mother Jaya Sawant underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumour. She shared videos of her mother from the hospital and thanked Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan for supporting her. "It is because of him and his family that I am able to get this operation done." She also broke down in front of the paparazzi while sharing an update about her mother's successful operation.

