Rakhi Sawant shares her checklist for staying relevant in Bollywood: 'Look hot, do social work'

Rakhi Sawant shared her checklist for staying relevant in the entertainment industry. She recently appeared in Bigg Boss 14, and emerged as one of the finalists.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant continues to talk about her husband on the show.

Rakhi Sawant in an interaction with the paparazzi on Friday shared her checklist for staying 'relevant' in the public's eye. Rakhi recently participated in the reality show Bigg Boss, and emerged as one of the finalists.

Her Bigg Boss stint played a crucial role in her resurgence, and Rakhi had admitted in interviews before the show that she was broke and needed her a new career boost.

In a video shared on a paparazzi account, she was seen sitting in her car, talking to the photographers about the importance of making yourself seen and heard, as the industry has a notoriously short attention span.

She said in Hindi, "Rakhi Sawant is always in the news. That is very important. People forget you very easily in this town. You have to stay hot, you have to stay fit, you have to keep working regularly, and you have to do social work. I do all of this regularly."

Prior to entering Bigg Boss, she said in an interview that after a series of poor decisions, she'd gone bankrupt. "I went bankrupt in life and lost everything in life and now Bigg Boss is my opportunity to shine. I want to make a place once again in everyone’s heart and work in Bollywood,” she told a leading daily.

Also read: Rakhi Sawant says she made mistakes and went bankrupt, asked Sohail Khan for work and got Bigg Boss 14

After Bigg Boss, Rakhi has been busy getting treatment for her mother, who is suffering from cancer. She thanked Salman Khan and his brother Sohail for their assistance in getting proper care for her mother, suggesting that they'd helped out financially, but refusing to divulge more details at Salman's request that his gesture be kept private.

