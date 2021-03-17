Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rakhi Sawant takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing. Watch video
Rakhi Sawant takes help from paparazzi to find her car but her driver goes missing. Watch video

Rakhi Sawant was seen making her way out of her gym in Mumbai on Tuesday. While she was in a happy mood when she left the building, she began fretting when her driver went missing.
Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rakhi Sawant was in high spirits when she wrapped her workout session on Tuesday. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, Rakhi posed for some photos, but got flustered after she couldn't locate her car.

The cameramen present at the venue offered to help and guided her to her car. Rakhi followed their lead, twirling and smiling for them and onlookers watching the events unfold. "Bigg Boss rocks," Rakhi laughed, as she continued to follow the photographers. However, her happiness was short-lived when she reached her car and found her driver missing.

Rakhi dialled his number to enquire about his whereabouts. "Kidhar hai tu? Kidhar hai? Main toh car ke paas kadhi hu. Line maar raha hai kya kisi ko kone mein bait ke? Kiske saath baita hai? (Where are you? I am standing beside the car. Are you busy flirting with someone in the corner? Who are you sitting with?)" she asked over the phone.

"Batao mera driver, kone mein baitke love, lapata kar raha hai. (Look at my driver, sitting in the corner and busy romancing)," she told the paparazzi. "Wo dekho dekho kaise bhaag ke aa raha hai apni girlfriend ko chod ke (Look, look, how he's running and coming, leaving his girlfriend behind)," she announced before asking her driver again about his whereabouts.

Rakhi was among the finalists of Bigg Boss 14. The actor opted to take home the cash price of 14 lakh instead of competing for the title. She revealed she will use the money for her mother Jaya's cancer treatment. Rakhi also informed a leading daily that she and her mysterious husband have been approached for a reality show. Asked if it was Nach Baliye 10, Rakhi said, "I don't want to talk about it much. Things are in the pipeline. The makers are talking to Ritesh because he is a big businessman. I initially thought 400 people are working under him but I recently learnt that he is managing 10,0000 employees. If he comes to India to do the show, he will have to leave his work for three-four months and be here."

