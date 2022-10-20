‘Ram’ Arun Govil and ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia will be seen once again on TV as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 guests. Watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s Diwali special will see the original Ram-Sita of Indian television together again. Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia are all set to appear on an upcoming episode of the dance reality show. Arun and Dipika were seen together in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which started airing in the late 1980s. Colors TV shared a promo video of the veteran actors' upcoming episode on Wednesday. Also read: 'Sita' Dipika Chikhlia on Adipurush teaser

In the promo, Arun Govil as Ram is seen killing Ravan as he recreated an iconic scene from his famous show. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Nia Sharma will also be seen giving a fierce performance, dressed as Goddess Kali, in the episode. After watching the actor's performance, Dipika even said she felt that she was ‘seeing the real Kali Ma’. Dipika was also seen saying some of her famous lines from Ramayan as Arun stood next to her on stage with fans cheering the original Sita-Ram together after all these years.

Sharing the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promo, the channel wrote, "You can't miss the Diwali special episode, because the pair of Ram and Sita will come on this platform to give their blessings to the contestants." Many expressed their excitement and said they could not wait to watch the Diwali special episode. Some also praised Nia Sharma’s performance as Goddess Kali. One wrote, "Can't wait to see your phenomenal performance, Nia.” Another comment read, “This performance is another level only. Promo is giving goosebumps. Rockstar Nia is back with her mind-blowing performance.”

Indian television has seen many versions of Ramayana over the years, but the Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia-starrer, Ramayan, remains one of the most iconic Indian TV shows to date. Ramayan, written, produced and directed by Ramanand Sagar, first aired on Doordarshan in 1987, and acquired a cult status over the years. Recently, Arun, who played Lord Ram in the series, was spotted at the airport with a woman holding his feet out of respect for him and his famous TV character.

