Ram Kapoor silences rumours of a strained bond with Ektaa Kapoor by hugging her at Lock Upp season two launch

After months of speculation about their alleged fallout, actor Ram Kapoor and producer Ektaa Kapoor appear to have finally put the rumours to rest. The buzz began after Ram made comments about the intimate scenes in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, leading many to believe that his equation with Ekta had turned sour. However, going by their latest public appearance, the two seem to have buried the hatchet and moved on.

Ram Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor seem to have buried the hatchet.

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Ram put an end to the rumours surrounding his equation with Ektaa after the two shared a warm hug and affectionate moments at the launch of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. Their interaction appeared to silence speculation about an alleged strain in their relationship.

Ram Kapoor on fallout with Ektaa

On Monday, Ram was introduced as one of the contestants of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa during the show’s launch event in Mumbai. The event was also attended by Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India.

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking at the launch event, Ram addressed the controversy, acknowledging the conversations and speculation surrounding both his personal and professional life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking at the launch event, Ram addressed the controversy, acknowledging the conversations and speculation surrounding both his personal and professional life. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said, "Pichle saal mein bhot charcha hui hai, bahot speculation hui hai ki Ektaa uar mere beech kya hua, right (Over the past year, there has been a lot of discussion and a lot of speculation about what happened between Ektaa and me, right?" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, "Pichle saal mein bhot charcha hui hai, bahot speculation hui hai ki Ektaa uar mere beech kya hua, right (Over the past year, there has been a lot of discussion and a lot of speculation about what happened between Ektaa and me, right?" {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that people have continued to speculate about what transpired between them, adding that "nobody knows for sure”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that people have continued to speculate about what transpired between them, adding that "nobody knows for sure”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Without revealing the exact reason behind their reported fallout, Ram mentioned, "One thing everybody knows for sure, one fact, in 15 years every time Ektaa and we have worked together we have created magic, fact." He also revealed that one of the reasons he agreed to do the show was his confidence that it would be successful. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Without revealing the exact reason behind their reported fallout, Ram mentioned, "One thing everybody knows for sure, one fact, in 15 years every time Ektaa and we have worked together we have created magic, fact." He also revealed that one of the reasons he agreed to do the show was his confidence that it would be successful. {{/usCountry}}

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When Ektaa joined the hosts and contestants on stage, Ram greeted her with a warm hug and a kiss, seemingly putting an end to the rumours surrounding their equation.

At the event, Riteish asked Ram whether he was ready to enter Lock Upp. To this, Ektaa jokingly remarked, "Main bohot time se bhejne ke liye taiyar hoon, ispe hathkadi main lagaungi (I've been ready to send him to jail for a long time. I'll be the one putting the handcuffs on him)."

About the rumoured fallout

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The rift started when Ram suggested in an interview that Ektaa had to deal with the aftermath of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’s romantic scenes. Ektaa fired back on social media, saying, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows should shut up. False information and skewed stories can only last till I talk. But there is dignity in silence”. In another apparent jibe at Ram’s physical transformation, Ektaa posted a video joking about weight loss and body image, referencing the show title: “Hum bade hi acche lagte hain”.

About Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa

The second season is titled Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. Earlier, the first season of the reality show was hosted by Bollywood actor and politician Kangana Ranaut, but in the second season, she has been replaced by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

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This season will see 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight.

On Monday, the makers of the reality show unveiled three contestants during a press conference held in Mumbai. Apart from Ram, Shivangi Joshi and Pamala Serena were also unveiled as the newest inmates of Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa. When it launched in 2022, the show premiered on ALTBalaji and MX Player. But the second season is set to premiere on the streaming platform on June 27.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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