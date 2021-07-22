Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka Singha share glimpse of baby boy, name him Jahaanvir. See here
tv

Rannvijay Singha, wife Prianka Singha share glimpse of baby boy, name him Jahaanvir. See here

Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha have revealed the name of their baby boy. The couple has also shared a glimpse of their newborn. See here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha reveal the name of their baby.

Television host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha on Thursday shared a glimpse of their newborn boy. taking to their respective Instagram accounts, the couple revealed that they have named their baby Jahaanvir. They had announced on July 12 the arrival of their second child.

Prianka Singha shared a picture on Thursday of Rannvijay Singha holding their children, four-year-old daughter Kainaat and Jahaanvir, in his arms while smiling for the camera. She captioned the post, "My World, My Universe, & My Life. Welcome to the family Jahaanvir Singh Singha #kainaat #jahaan Satnam Waheguru."

In the picture, the face of Jahaanvir is away from the lens as his head rests on Rannvijay's chest. Kainaat is seen kissing her baby brother tiptoeing on a chair.

Sharing a similar picture on his Instagram account, Rannvijay captioned it, "#kainaat and #jahaan , #myuniverse and #myworld , #merikainaat and #merajahaan #satnamwaheguru." In the photo, he is seen kissing Kainaat on her forehead while holding Jahaanvir.

Several celebs, as well as fans, showered their posts with love taking to the comments section. Actor Sunny Leone wrote, "So so sweet Rann!! God Bless you all!!" Varun Sood said, "What a beautiful name!" A fan said, "God bless & what a name." Another wrote, "This is the picture of the decade." A third commented, "Much love to the cute angels." "So cute and so sweet," said a fourth fan.

Rannvijay Singha and Prianka Singha have been married for six years and had tied the knot in April 2014. Kainaat was born in 2017.

On July 12, Rannvijay posted a picture of a pair of tiny sneakers and a small red sports jersey. He had written, “#satnamwaheguru." In another post, he dropped a photo of him holding the little fingers of the newborn and had captioned it, "#grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru."

Also Read | Yami Gautam shares unseen haldi ceremony video to wish 'camera-shy father' on birthday. Watch

Earlier this year in an interview with Hindustan Times, he had spoken about having a child during the Covid-19 pandemic. "It (having a baby during the pandemic) is concerning and worrisome but the maximum we can do is take all the precautions. My wife along with my daughter (Kainaat) is in London, while I am here. That is a tough part. But, hopefully, I will get back to them soon."

Rannvijay is known for MTV shows such as Roadies and dating reality show Splitsvilla. Currently, he is seen as the host of Splitsvilla 13, alongside Sunny Leone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rannvijay singha prianka singha rannvijay on daughter kainaat kainaat mtv roadies roadies splitsvilla

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Samantha Akkineni loves Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's latest pic, see here

UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 05:30 PM IST
bollywood

Inside Nargis Fakhri's romantic Italy vacation with boyfriend Justin Santos; meals, boat ride, and sightseeing. See pics

PUBLISHED ON JUL 22, 2021 04:29 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP