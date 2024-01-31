Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan would be best for Shark Tank India: OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal shares wish list

New Shark Ritesh Agarwal sees many opportunities to share his knowledge and expertise on Shark Tank India 3 to support fellow founders. He tells the Hindustan Times, which celebrity he thinks would be an excellent Shark on the reality show Shark Tank India. Also read: Ritesh Agarwal says 'My aim is to provide high transparency about investments on Shark Tank India' Ritesh Agarwal is the CEO and founder of OYO Rooms, appearing on Shark Tank India 3.

He names cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. When asked about someone from Bollywood, Ritesh said, “I think Ranveer Singh would be the one. He will bring a sense of consumer understanding and energy, which we also try to bring, but of course, he will bring his own perspective.”

Another celeb that the OYO Rooms Founder and CEO thinks is apt for the show is actor Kartik Aaryan. He shares his reason, “Kartik Aaryan is a small-town person, but has done very smart things. Not much is talked about him, but he came from a small town and became very successful in Bollywood. He has done it all, but very quietly and systematically and made a bunch of investments. I would say these two (Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan) would be best.”

On tourism in India

Ritesh also shared his expertise in the booming hospitality industry. Amid boycott calls for the Maldives and promotion of Indian locations, such as Lakshadweep, Ritesh confirms his company is all set to extend hotels in Lakshadweep.

“Fundamentally, Indian tourism is on a rapid upswing. I live-tweeted all the travel trends on the 31st of December. I think there are three or four border things that we are seeing. First is travel for faith and spirituality, which is becoming a huge thing. Last year, our bookings in Benaras surpassed Goa on the 31st of last year. Same happening with Ayodhya.”

He reveals how Ayodhya Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony gave a huge push to tourism in the region, saying, “The booking for 21 and 22 January went up by 300 percent. We just announced the opening of 65 properties in Ayodhya. We are probably going to make 400. This is one big trend we are seeing this year.”

Ritesh added, “The second trend is people want to travel within India. I noticed people don't like to share that they have travelled overseas. I think Lakshadweep will be an incredible destination. We are quite preparing to announce our launch in Lakshadweep. We are quite excited about it.”

Ritesh on destination weddings

The 29-year old shares how destination weddings are now a thing in India. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot in Rajasthan, in recent years.

Ritesh said, “We also have a brand called Weddingz, it's one of the largest platforms in India. Thirdly, I see that destination weddings are becoming more and more popular within India. People are saying, ‘Can we have a destination wedding in Thiruvananthapuram because I watched a South Indian film where Tamil weddings are very special.’ There’s a lot of interest in doing weddings in Rajasthan, it’s a hotspot. North East is something interesting that is coming up.”

