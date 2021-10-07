Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ranveer Singh says he'll buy farmhouse in Panvel like Salman Khan if Big Picture succeeds
Ranveer Singh says he'll buy farmhouse in Panvel like Salman Khan if Big Picture succeeds

Ranveer Singh will make his small screen debut as the host of The Big Picture. The actor was recently asked what his personal ‘big picture’ looks like. 
Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh on Bigg Boss 15.
Published on Oct 07, 2021 04:28 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Ranveer Singh has said that if his upcoming television show The Big Picture succeeds, he will follow in Salman Khan's footsteps and buy a farmhouse in Navi Mumbai's Panvel area. Salman is the co-producer of the show and owns a massive farmhouse in the same location. 

During the press conference for The Big Picture, Ranveer was asked what his personal ‘big picture’ would look like. Ranveer said that it would involve his wife, Deepika Padukone, and their children. 

“Woah! I would want a lovely house where my wife, my kids and my family are around, playing around joyfully. Everyone is happy and healthy. I don’t know what else to ask other than that I am able to entertain till my last day. This is my life’s big picture,” he said, as reported by Indianexpress.com. He told the host with a laugh, “Bhai, show hit ho gaya toh main bhi lunga Panvel mein farmhouse (If the show becomes a hit, even I will buy a farmhouse in Panvel).” 

Salman's farmhouse is named Arpita Farms (after his sister Arpita Khan). Last year, when the first Covid-19-induced lockdown was announced, Salman spent most of his time there. He was joined by Sohail Khan, Iulia Vantur, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others. 

Also read: Ranveer Singh sends a kiss to Deepika Padukone as she crashes his chat with fans: ‘Khana garam kar lo baby’

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika recently bought a property in Alibaug. Hindustan Times reported that the couple bought a bungalow for 22 crore. They paid 1.32 crore as stamp duty for the deal. The residence is a 5 BHK, spread across 9,000 square metres in a village called Mapgaon. Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Rahul Khanna also have homes in Alibaug. 

Besides The Big Picture, Ranveer will be seen in Sooryavanshi next month and '83 in December. Both films were on the verge of release in 2020 before the pandemic halted those plans. 

 

