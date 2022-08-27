Raqesh Bapat says he wants to be ‘a Vighnaharta’ like Ganesha: I’m very selfless

Although he is not a firm idol believer, actor Raqesh Bapat has always “been fascinated” by Lord Ganesha. “There is a supreme power and that is that. I don’t believe in ABC God, but God is God. Since Ganesha is a symbol of humans and animals, it’s a classic reminder of how we can live in harmony and can co-exist. Also, he is cute - with the tummy, the smile on his face and his eyes. He eats everything, and he isn’t weight-conscious (laughs). So, he tells you, one should learn to enjoy life,” Bapat shares.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bapat says he is a “foodie” just like Bappa, and admits if he wasn’t an actor he would have a tummy just like him. However, it is Vighnaharta’s talent to take away problems that Bapat resonates the most with. “I want to be a Vighnaharta. I want to do something for people. I like to see people happy around me. I’m very selfless,” he boasts.

With Ganeshotsav around the corner, Bapat is occupied with making Ganpati idols and teaching them to a select few people.This year he has also launched a DIY kit to make Ganpati idols that are absolutely organic. “I believe in sustainable living. I strongly feel that we misuse nature. I’ve been very conscious about all these things since childhood. And since I’m a nature lover, I have always wanted to do something regarding it. With this DIY kit, I hope people have fun and go eco-friendly,” Bapat states.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}