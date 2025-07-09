Rashami Desai calls out paparazzi for filming Neha Bhasin from behind: ‘It’s really insulting’

Actor Rashami Desai has come out swinging against the paparazzi, condemning them for filming Neha Bhasin from behind despite her asking them not to. She has called out the photographers for their disrespectful behaviour, saying they prioritised getting a shot over respecting Neha's boundaries. Neha Bhasin and Rashami Desai became good friends inside Bigg Boss house.

Rashami reacts to Neha's viral video

Recently, a video of Neha interacting with photographers surfaced on social media, in which she is talking about the unconventional angles that photographers pick to click a picture of a celebrity.

Referring to a photographer, the singer said, "Woh mere favourite hai. Aaplog ki tarah gande-gande shots nahi lete hai (They are my favourite. Unlike you people, they don't take dirty/indecent shots)." Photographers laughed after Neha's comment but continued to record her from behind.

Neha's friend Rashami didn't hesitate to speak out after seeing the video. She reposted the clip on her Instagram Stories and slammed the photographers. “She is really senior, and the body of work she has done—you can only imagine in this lifetime. It’s really insulting, and trust me, it’s not funny," Rashami wrote.

She added, “Even after she’s telling you all, you’re still behaving like this. It shows you guys have no respect. And the background (BG) keeping it on purpose—what are you trying to show, guys????"

Rashami came out to support Neha Bhasin.

This is not the first time that paparazzi have been called out for their behaviour. Neha had previously called out paparazzi for their behaviour, scolding them for filming her from behind.

Rashami’s recent work file

Rashami recently joined the cast of the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey as Meenakshi Kapoor. Previously, she has appeared in shows such as Uttaran, Dil Se Dil Tak, Meet Mila De Rabba, Naagin 6, Ishq Ka Rang Safed, and reality shows like Bigg Boss 13, Nach Baliye 7, and The Khatra Khatra Show.

She also featured in R. Madhavan’s thriller film Hisaab Barabar, which premiered on the OTT platform Zee5.