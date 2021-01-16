Rasika Dugal: The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space

Rasika Dugal turns a year older today. The Delhi Crime actor admits that she is happy to celebrate, as long as other people plan her birthday! This year, she will have an intimate brunch with family and close friends and hopes “the years are making me more fearless rather than the other way round”.

Having wrapped up a 46-day shoot schedule of the web series, Out of Love season 2 in Ooty and Coonoor, Dugal says, she couldn’t have asked for more after the lockdown. “It was rigorous but beautiful! The show is an emotionally and physically rigorous experience for me because of the nature of the role and because I am in almost every frame of the show. This is what an actor desires - the opportunity to live a part which demands something from you over a period of time. Shooting in the stunning beauty of the Nilgiris was a bonus. The hills were even more beautiful this time around. I am in love with the place,” she asserts.

Workwise, this year is all about different seasons of the shows she is a part of. And she is eager to reprise the characters. “I also look forward to sinking my teeth into some new roles. It looks like it’s going to be an interesting mix. But who knows! If there is anything I know for sure about this line of work is that things never end up being the way they seem in the beginning of the year,”she philosophises.

Dugal is glad for the boom on the digital platform which is a win-win for all including creators and viewers. “The digital space seems to be a healthy competitive space, at least so far. I am happy that in this space there is room for all sorts of stories and genres. For example, Mirzapur and Made In Heaven – are two completely different shows in terms of genres, yet have both been watched widely. It is encouraging to know that people want to tell different kinds of stories and audiences are seeking variety in content.”

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON