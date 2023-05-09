Raveena Tandon gives Kapil Sharma a kiss after roasting him for his looks, he says ‘ek do aur karo’. Watch

Guneet Monga, Raveena Tandon and Sudha Murty will soon be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show. Ahead of the full episode that will be released this week, Sony shared a promo on social media where Raveena Tandon revealed how she regrets her hairstyle from the film Andaz Apna Apna. (Also read: Sudha Murty recalls how she met Narayana Murthy at The Kapil Sharma Show: 'International bus conductor hai kya?’ Watch)

Raveena Tandon is one of the guests in the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second promo of the episode was released by the channel on social media, where Raveena Tandon opened up about her look from the cult comedy film Andaz Apna Apna, starring Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Recalling her look from the film, where she had sported curly hair, Raveena shared, "Andaz Apna Apna me aise ghungraale..perm wale baal... Maine kyu banaye waise, ye sab cheezey baad mein sochte he ki yaar..." (In Andaz Apna Apna I had such curly hair and I now feel why did I do that to myself, so these things one realizes much later).

Here, Kapil cuts in and says, "I think har kisi ko lagta ki yaar apni purani waali photos dekho na... koi bhi dekhe..."(I think every single person feels the same when they see their old pictures) Responding to this, Raveena roasted Kapil and said, "Tum toh abhi ke hi photo dekhke bhi yahi bolte hoge?"(You must be saying the same with your current pictures too) As everyone burst out laughing at Raveena's light-hearted jibe at Kapil, he hung his head in shame. Then Raveena stood up and gave Kapil a kiss on his cheek.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil then said, "Agar aisi beizzati karke ye sab milna he toh ek do aur karo!" (If you want to insult me and then kiss me after that then you can insult me more often!) To this, everyone broke into laughter. The promo also gave a sneak peak into one story told by Sudha Murty where she revealed how everyone thought no one will marry a girl who studies engineering. In the previous promo, Sudha had shared a funny story about the first time she met her would-be husband Narayana Murthy and thought he was merely a child.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Raveena, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Karisma Kapoor played pivotal roles in the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film failed badly at the box office, only to gain the status of a cult classic over the years. Recently Raveena was awarded the Padma Shri by the President of India for her contribution to Indian cinema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON