Ravi Dubey: Awards are like a pat on the back

Actor Ravi Dubey is ecstatic on being conferred with the Jan Gaurav Puraskaar by the Government of Maharashtra recently. Sharing how it felt being honoured by the Governor of the state, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the 37-year-old says, “Getting it from his hands, I couldn’t contain my excitement. It was a highly graceful moment. We have been part of various award functions, given speeches and what not. But this is what powerful awards are like; there was so much grace to the award ceremony; no time was wasted. It is something I will cherish for a long time.”

Ask him about the importance he gives to awards and Dubey says that we can decide to undermine them, especially the “more commercial film awards”, but they are always a “pat on the back”. He adds, “(While working) you fight and break through hurdles and you get the motivation to move on. It can be very personal, in the form of family and fans’ validation. These awards are like one of them, a validation of sorts. We are too quick to condescend everything, it has become our nature. There can be a reason to celebrate awards.”

So what about a scenario where artistes claim that award functions are all about garnering TRPs? Dubey says that there’s no denying that TRP ratings do matter. “Of course, they do. If you are investing a certain amount of money, you also want a certain set of eyeballs. TRPs don’t matter when such awards (given by the government) happen. They are graceful and are held to acknowledge people,” says Dubey.