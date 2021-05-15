Ravi Dubey: Other than awareness, reassuring people is also important

Ravi Dubey feels that while staying home and staying safe is the need of the hour, reassuring people that Covid-19 will end is also essential. The actor, who tested positive for Covid-19 recently, is resting and recovering in Punjab and says, “It is a difficult time and people are in need of a lot of positivity. The mass hysteria that is out there about Covid and people are constantly worrying about getting it – this anxiety too is causing a lot of health problems. Apart from spreading awareness and sharing whatever information they come across, people need to be told that though this is a difficult phase, it will end. We have overcome world wars, pandemics and famine and history has taught us that things change. In fact, whenever we have any good news, we should share that too.”

When he learnt he was positive, Dubey wondered if he should share the info as it causes panic but later did, as he wanted people who had met him to be aware too. He admits that he stayed positive, calm and didn’t panic. “You’ve heard scary stuff about Covid, and though my symptoms are mild but one isn’t prepared to deal with it. When I learnt that I was positive, it does affect you psychologically. One keeps focusing about what’s happening to your body. God willing, my symptoms will stay mild but it can take a turn too. There are so many who have gone and are going through this. Logon ke experiences kaam aa rahein hain. So many friends are giving tips, help and checking on me constantly. The warmth and kindness of people has amazed me,” he says, adding his wife-actor Sargun Mehta is in London for work and it is important that she stay safe.

Though in quarantine, his work isn’t far away from his mind. He is glad to be busy and tries to stay as productive as possible. “It is a difficult time and one can use it wisely, if your health allows it,” he concludes.