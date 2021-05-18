Ravi Dubey shows glimpse of wall of love with Sargun Mehta, watch inside video of their house

Actor Ravi Dubey, who is currently recovering from Covid-19, gave fans a virtual tour of his hallway. He shared a video of a wall with framed photographs of him and his wife, actor Sargun Mehta. There were also a few wall-mounted sculptures.

Rapper Badshah and actors Nisha Rawal and Delnaaz Irani dropped heart emojis on the post. “Amazing,” actor Amruta Khanvilkar commented, while actor Sara Afreen Khan said, “Wowwwwww.”

Fans also gushed over Ravi and Sargun’s wall of love. One called them ‘fav couple’, while another commented, “Your love life is best.” A third wrote, “Big fan of u two.”

Last week, Ravi took to Instagram to announce that he tested positive for Covid-19. “Hi guys just got my report it's positive would advice anyone who has come in close contact with me in the past few days to take care of themselves and monitor their symptoms if any ...i have isolated myself and m in care of my near and dear ones ...stay safe ..stay positive (as in stay optimistic) god bless us all,” his post read.

Sargun shared a cosy photo with Ravi and joked that ‘Covid is now Ravi positive’. She wrote, “Ravi ko covid nahi, covid ko ravi hua hai. Ab badi usse baatein karke achcha virus bana dega aur corona iss duniya se bhaag jayega. Badi usse jaldi jaldi baat karke bhaga do (Ravi does not have Covid, but Covid has Ravi. He will talk to the virus and not only make it good but also disappear from the world. Please talk to the virus fast and make it go away). I love you and i miss u so.”

Ravi and Sargun, who met while shooting for the show 12/24 Karol Bagh, got married in December 2013. They also participated together in Nach Baliye 5, which they were the runners-up of.