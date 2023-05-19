RHOBH's Lisa Rinna gives fashion haters a reality check- 'No one asked for your opinion' on Vivienne Westwood look

Lisa Rinna, the reality star and fashion mogul known for her daring style, has once again sparked controversy with her wardrobe choices. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" personality recently took to Instagram to showcase her latest fashion statement, donning a couture ensemble by Vivienne Westwood. However, her post was met with negative comments from some of her followers, prompting Lisa to respond directly to a particular troll.

In the Instagram photo, Lisa strikes a sexy pose while wearing a nude-colored corset with broad shoulders and puffed-up sleeves, a signature design by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood's Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Lisa proudly reposted the photo from the official Vivienne Westwood account, crediting the photographer and stylist behind the shoot.

As soon as the post went live, a user commented, "Love Vivienne but this look is a hard no for me." But instead of ignoring the criticism, Lisa chose to clap back, asserting, "No one asked for your opinion." While some found her response rude, others defended her fiery nature, recognizing that she is not one to shy away from confrontation.

While a few followers stood in solidarity with the troll, accusing Lisa of seeking attention and drama, others highlighted her boldness and the purpose of her post. One user explained, "She was asking for your opinion... She is looking to see feedback and what people are saying about her." This user, while expressing their dissenting opinion, acknowledged Lisa's preference for drama and strong words.

Lisa Rinna continues to defy fashion norms and embrace her individual style, even in the face of criticism. With her unapologetic attitude and sizzling fashion choices, she remains a force to be reckoned with in the world of reality TV and fashion.

