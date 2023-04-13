Real Housewives of New Jersey's Rachel Fuda, working mom with a net worth to boast

Real Housewives of New Jersey fans were shocked to learn that Rachel Fuda, one of the show's newest cast members, is not living off of her reality TV earnings alone. In fact, the hardworking momma is earning her keep the old-fashioned way: by working a full-time job alongside her husband, John Fuda.

Rachel’s net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be $400,000.

But don't let her humble work ethic fool you - Rachel's net worth is nothing to sneeze at. According to multiple outlets, the Real Housewife's net worth as of 2023 is estimated to be a whopping $400,000.

While Rachel's salary from RHONJ is not known, her fellow cast members are said to be raking in big bucks. Teresa Giudice, for example, reportedly earns an estimated $62,000 per episode, making her one of the highest-paid cast members despite her past financial troubles.

But Rachel's priorities lie elsewhere. The mother of three is committed to supporting her husband's business ventures, which include Valet King and Fuda Tile. And despite the demands of motherhood and reality TV stardom, Rachel manages to balance it all with grace.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Rachel opened up about the difficulties of juggling her career with motherhood. "It was tough," she admitted. "You don't feel like yourself. You're uncomfortable. Your body isn't really yours yet."

But despite the challenges, Rachel clearly takes her role as a mother seriously. She frequently shares photos of her family on Instagram, and has been open about her struggles with infertility and miscarriage.

For fans of RHONJ, Rachel's work ethic and dedication to her family are an inspiration. And with a net worth of $400,000 and counting, it's clear that hard work really does pay off.

