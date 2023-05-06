Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga sets record straight on leaving rumors amid feud with Teresa Giudice

Is Melissa Gorga saying goodbye to "Real Housewives of New Jersey"? The latest rumors have been circulating that the star may be leaving the franchise due to her ongoing feud with Teresa Giudice. However, in a recent episode of her podcast "On Display With Melissa Gorga," she shut down those rumors, saying, "I have no intentions on leaving. I never run away when the going gets tough, that's not my personality."

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga[ (left) and Teresa Giudice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The feud between Melissa and Teresa has been going on for years, but it reached new heights during the filming of season 13 in 2022. The tension escalated after Melissa and her husband, Joe Gorga, decided to skip out on Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas. The reason? Teresa had been spreading rumors that Melissa was cheating on Joe, a claim that the couple has vehemently denied.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite their history, Melissa has made it clear that she has no plans to leave the show. "Our family has been through ups and downs for so many years on this show. I have never left before, and I have no intentions on leaving now," she said on her podcast.

As for Teresa and Melissa's relationship, things have not improved. In fact, during the season 13 reunion, things got so heated between them that even Bravo boss Andy Cohen was taken aback. "The level of hate between Teresa and Melissa, the gloves are off. I've never seen anything like it," he revealed on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | Is Dolores Catania fired or quitting the Real Housewives of New Jersey?

While fans may be disappointed that Melissa isn't leaving "Real Housewives of New Jersey," they can rest assured that the drama between her and Teresa is far from over.