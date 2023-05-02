Is Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania fired from the show? Boyfriend's cryptic post sparks rumors

Rumors are swirling that Dolores Catania might be leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey after her boyfriend Paul "Paulie" Connell posted a cryptic social media post in April 2023. The photo shows Dolores jumping into the ocean, and Paulie captioned it with, "Dolo leaving all the BS behind." Rumors are swirling that Dolores Catania might be leaving Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Fans were quick to speculate that the post might mean Dolores was leaving the show for good, with a Bravo fan account even reposting the photo and writing, "Fans speculate that #RHONJ star Dolores Catania was FIRED from the hit show after boyfriend 'Paulie' posts a picture of her 'letting go' …"

However, there has been no official announcement from Bravo or Dolores regarding her future on the show. Dolores has been a main cast member since season 7, and while she has yet to comment on the rumors, fans are wondering if this could mark the end of an era for the beloved Bravolebrity.

Also read | RHOBH Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne reconcile after divorce prediction drama

Throughout her time on the show, fans have watched Dolores' love life unfold and her coparenting relationship with ex-husband Frank Catania Sr. Now, she is happy in love with Paulie, whom she has called a "special man." However, fans are left wondering what the future holds for Dolores and whether or not they will see her on their screens in future seasons of Real Housewives of New Jersey.