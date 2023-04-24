Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare reveals declining two Marathi movies for Khatron Ke Khiladi; opens up on his relationship status

After three back-to-back non-fiction shows, reality show alum Shiv Thakare is set for another one. He will be soon seen in an adventure-based reality show, for which he declined two Marathi films.

Shiv Thakare (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I did get a movie (offer), but I dropped it. It was with a big director. Actually, there were two offers. Both films would start shoot from April and wrap up around May end. My dates were clashing as I had committed to Khatron Ke Khiladi. Also my heart was inclining towards the show, so I went with the latter,” Thakare shares.

Though he has no acting gigs to his credit yet, Thakare is certain of his talents. “I feel if I am natural on camera and I will connect with the audience. Currently, I’m working on my diction and a few other things. Amravati ki gali se yaha tak pohcha hoo toh matlab, I ‘m going in the right direction. Just need a little bit more hard work. And aaj nahi toh agle saal, nahi toh paanch saal baad, I will eventually do a movie,” he predicts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Though Marathi is his mother tongue, this Maharashtrian lad, however, he wishes to entice the entire nation. “For me, language doesn’t matter. Being a Maharashtrian, I want to do a Marathi film, but that will only be limited till Maharashtra. Hindi (movies) karunga toh pure Bharat mein jaayega. I will do a Marathi film but Bollywood is Bollywood,” he exclaims.

After his popularity on reality shows, his fans are quite inquisitive about his relationships. Thakare claims he is “single” as he doesn’t wish to break the hearts of his fans. “I’m focused on my career and that is my love. Jo pyaar karna tha college ke time pe kar liya, now it’s time for me to build my career,” he adds. The last time he was in a relationship (with actor Veena Jagtap) it was heavily publicised. The two had a breakup and their fandom came to war. Would that mean the next time he is in a relationship, it will be guarded? He replies, “My life is an open book. Pyaar karunga toh danke ki chot pe karunga. I do not care what people say about me or my love. I do not fear.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}