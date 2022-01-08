Regional content is set to change the face of cinema: Saurabh Tewari

Writer, producer and director Saurabh Tewari feels the acceptance of regional and international content by viewers is going to pose a major challenge to Hindi entertainment industry. The Lucknowite, who has been shooting for his next TV show in hometown, is of the view that the trend is set to grow further.

“The spectrum is widened and with OTT platforms the content has opened up and audience have understood what’s good and bad. So, Hindi content makers will have to pull up their socks,” says the maker of TV shows Madhubala and Rangrasia.

“There has been a misconception that Indian cinema is represented by the Hindi film industry. Cinema down South (Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam) was always very good while Assamese, Bangla and Marathi content were also doing so well but hogging the limelight was Bollywood. But now, audiences are watching original regional films of Prabhas, Ajeith Kumar, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The success of Master and Pushpa are true example of rise of regional content,” he says.

The Chinese Bhasad and Love J Action director adds that the technicians from South were always doing great job but now the star power of South actors is spreading in all direction which is surely going to give a big challenge to Bollywood biggies.

Now, with the changing scenario, he is reassessing his Hindi film direction plan.

“With theatre releases not happening and even big films not able to do well everyone now needs to reanalyze things. We are now thinking to make film for OTT release. There are definitely high chances to make big money in theatre release but it’s an unsafe bet now where as OTT release may yield you lesser profits but its calculated and comparative secured risk. With more big streaming players coming in, the market is set to grow further. So, the game has completely changed.”

Tewari shot a long schedule of this daily soap Sab Satrangi in Lucknow.

“In TV too, we need to go to real locations to bring in the flavours of region. After pack-up we will be back on the sets in Mumbai but hybrid model will work where with a small crew we can fly down with few actors here shoot in weekend and go back. This will keep us true to the real locations and audience will get fresh flavours as it’s a true-blue Lucknow story,” he says.

Earlier too, he had shot Chinese Bhasad, Krishna Chali London and Love... in his hometown and for Pinjara Khubsoorti Kaa the crew came down to Bulandshahr when Mumbai was under lockdown.

