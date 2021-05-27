Home / Entertainment / Tv / Rejection should be taken in stride: Akash Jagga
Actor-model Akash Jagga, who was last seen in the show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Kay’, believes that self-confidence is the key to success
By S Farah Rizvi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 07:51 PM IST
“If one doesn’t have self-belief then it actually gets difficult to find work and sustain in the industry. There was a time when I was auditioning for TV shows like crazy, but nothing worked. Once I got through a project and even shot for its promo but I was rejected. All this was disheartening and I cried thinking of giving up! But my mother stood by me and I realised rejection should be taken in stride and never let it overpower you,” said the young actor, who is busy with his ongoing shoot in Agra.

Talking about the virus fear that looms over all during the shoot, he said, “Precaution is important and none of us on the sets is ready to take any risk. We all are constantly wearing masks and we are just not letting our guard down. Also, we have a doctor on sets, so we are in safe hands. Also, one has to relentlessly work on keeping our immunity level high. None of us can afford to sit idle without work. We all need to resume work but with complete safety.”

The Jaipur-lad is in awe of the monument of love. “As the corona curfew is imposed so we are not permitted to go around. It’s to-and-fro from sets to our hotel and vice-versa. But thankfully, I can view Taj Mahal from the window of my room. And, I am totally in love with this majestic monument.”

Akash was about to shoot for a music video in Uttarakhand, but it got cancelled due to surge in cases of Covid. “All work has got on hold thankfully my show ‘Sasural Simar Ka 2’ was decided to be shot in Agra, so work resumed this way. Also, meetings for web series and films are all postponed for now. Let’s see when all will be good to go,” he shared.

