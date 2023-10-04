The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 13 cast list: Meet the contestants and check release date

The Real Housewives franchise currently boasts three active instalments, with four more eagerly anticipated to premiere soon. The thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to make its return, promising a number of relationship dramas, broken marriages, and captivating content to keep the fans content. Bravo has revealed the latest season's trailer, setting the internet on fire.

Beverly Hills is back! RHOBH Season 13 brings drama, surprises, and new faces. Premieres October 25 on Bravo. (realhousewivesofbhills/Instagram)(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Season thirteen of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to make its debut on October 25, 2023, on Bravo. The trailer for the upcoming series dropped on October 3, 2023, and it has left viewers wondering whether the union of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky has truly come undone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer is filled with queries, tears, luxurious living, disagreements, getaways, and intimidating family choices. This new season of Beverly Hills gives viewers insights into separations, post-traumatic stress disorder, career issues, parental concerns, allegations of infidelity, and more.

ALSO READ: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reel in the rumor mill! Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky debunk divorce drama

Returning for the thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are familiar faces: Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

Fresh faces to join RHOBH for Season 13

Introducing a fresh addition this season is Annemarie Wiley, an anesthesiologist and the wife of former NFL player Marcellus Wiley. Commonly referred to as RHOBH, the series casts its spotlight on the personal and professional lives of women hailing from the Beverly Hills, California, enclave.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer also features the return of former cast members, such as Denise Richards, Camille Grammer, Faye Resnick, and Kim Richards, rekindling past feuds and heated arguments.

Is Erica Jayne making a comeback?

This season, viewers can anticipate Erica Jayne making a career comeback while contending with legal issues involving her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Kyle Richards will be in the spotlight, with her separation from Mauricio making headlines amid allegations of infidelity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will also reveal a fresh episode on Bravo each week, with streaming options available on Peacock the following day. The previous season of this reality series concluded on October 26, 2022.

ALSO READ: RHOBH star Kyle Richards completes year without drinking alcohol, shares experience with fans

Bravo's The Real Housewives franchise

The broader Real Housewives franchise is currently airing its seventeenth season of the Orange County edition, the fourteenth season of the New York City edition, and the fourth season of the Salt Lake City edition.

In this upcoming season, Garcelle Beauvais sets off on a production venture while navigating the challenges of parenthood with her sons. Sutton Stracke assumes control of both her personal and professional spheres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Annemarie Wiley seeks her own place in the spotlight, while Dorit Kemsley confronts post-traumatic stress disorder, and Crystal Kung Minkoff contends with her own unique challenges. Amidst all of this, the ladies grapple with the strains on their friendship group.