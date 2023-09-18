‘It makes my cheeks go red’, RHOY's Jenna Lyons shares humiliating encounter with Ralph Fiennes

In a recent episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City," Jenna Lyons, the former creative director at J.Crew, revealed a cringe-worthy encounter with renowned actor Ralph Fiennes, which she says left her cheeks red with embarrassment. The 55-year-old fashion maven shared her humiliating moment during a girls' trip to Anguilla even as other ladies took turns sharing their most embarrassing experiences.

Real Housewives spill the beans on their most hilarious and cringe-worthy moments (Instagram)(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jenna's tale unfolded at an ‘ultra-expensive’ Upper East Side restaurant, a place she frequently visited in her youth when she was not so familiar with the concept of a black card.

ALSO READ: Larsa Pippen takes a dig at her Real Housewives of Miami co-stars

As she went on a steep staircase towards the entrance, her coat got caught on the steps, leading to a comically rapid fall. Jenna recounted, "The sound I made... I slam into the wall, and who picks me up? Ralph Fiennes!"

Adding to her incident was Jenna's longtime infatuation with Fiennes, particularly after his performance in the 1996 film "The English Patient," which earned him his second Oscar nomination.

She described her stockings as "utterly ruined" and her sporting rug burned on her hands and legs. The incident remained in her memory as one of the most embarrassing moments of her life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a separate interview, Jenna shared a later encounter with Fiennes in a London hotel bar, though she remained uncertain whether he remembered the incident. Jenna wasn't alone in having her most embarrassing moment on the show.

Meanwhile, Jessel Taank revisited the incident that left her topless in a Cancun bar during a spring break trip with friends. At a trendy club with a grotto, Jessel decided to venture into the water without a swimsuit. She recalled, "I slipped in like f---ing headfirst into the second level of the grotto, and my bra goes up like this, and my face is in the water, by the way." The incident left the crowd amused.

ALSO READ: Guerdy Abraira of RHOM fighting breast cancer with Guerdyfied resilience, urges fans for empowerment, not pity

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brynn Whitfield also shared a humorous and somewhat cringe-worthy moment from her youth. At the age of 12 or 13, she faced her first period and, in a moment of confusion, accidentally inserted a tampon in the wrong place. She laughed as she recounted the mishap, explaining that her conservative upbringing left her with limited sexual education.

These candid revelations provided a dose of laughter and relatability on "The Real Housewives of New York City" and served as a reminder that even celebrities have their share of embarrassing moments.