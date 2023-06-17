Larsa Pippen takes a dig at her Real Housewives of Miami co-stars

Real Housewives of Miami celebrity Larsa Pippen has called out co-stars on the show. Pippen gave an interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast and took a dig on her RHOM mates for shedding fake tears. Larsa Pippen.(Getty Images)

“I don’t shed fake tears like some of us,” said Pippen in a joint chat with her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

When asked to pin point her co-stars who shed fake tears, Pippen quipped "The person that’s calling me fake.”

Notably, Dr. Nicole Martin and Guerdy Abraira are the two co-stars who have labelled Pippen as the "fakest" individual in the group.

During season 5, Martin sent a mirror to Pippen with the question “Mirror, mirror on the wall — who’s the fakest of them all?”. Later, Abraira named Pippen as the fakest star of Miami, in an interaction with Page Six’s Valentine’s Day-themed “Virtual Reali-Tea Live!” event in New York City.

Well, s**t. Yeah, it’s going to be Larsa,” said Abraira.

Later, Pipppen had taken to Twitter and responded to Abraira's unsavoury comments. Quoting Page Six's report regrading Abraira's dig on her, Pippen wrote “Says the one that fakes the most tears” followed by two laughing face emojis.

In the latest interview on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Pippen also talked about Abraira's breast cancer diagnosis.

“I know she’s frustrated … dealing with cancer,” said Pippen.

“But I feel like she’s in a good place. She has a great support system. All of us are here for her. We love her. I’m hoping she’s going to handle it and it’s going to go away,” she added.

In May, Abraira revealed onn Instagram that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She informed her fans that her doctor broke it to her with the results of a routine mammogram.

“I have breast cancer. It took me a while to process it all and this is why I took a break from social media last month as many noticed,” wrote Abraira on Instagram.

