Guerdy Abraira of RHOM fighting breast cancer with Guerdyfied resilience, urges fans for empowerment, not pity

"The Real Housewives of Miami" star Guerdy Abraira has opened up about her recent diagnosis of breast cancer, sharing her journey with fans and calling for empowerment as she prepares for treatment. The 45-year-old reality star revealed that she received the news while on vacation, causing her to pause and process the life-altering diagnosis. The Real Housewives of Miami star Guerdy Abraira has opened up about her recent diagnosis of breast cancer.

Also read | In an emotional Instagram post, Abraira expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from her fans and the caring gestures they have extended during this challenging time. Acknowledging the intensity of the upcoming surgery and treatment plan, she emphasized that she seeks empowerment rather than pity from her followers.

Using her trademark phrase, Abraira vowed to "guerdyfy" her cancer, drawing inspiration from her own resilience and determination in the face of adversity. She encouraged her fans to adopt a positive outlook and reminded them of the importance of regular health checks, emphasizing that early detection played a crucial role in her case.

Married to Russell Abraira since 2002, Guerdy Abraira is a mother of two, with Liam, 9, and Miles, 14, by her side throughout her battle. Despite the fear that accompanies a cancer diagnosis, Abraira expressed gratitude for the love and support she receives from her loved ones, emphasizing the strength and motivation it provides.

Also read | Podcast feud takes a backseat as Teddi Mellencamp shines light on skin cancer

As she embarks on this challenging journey, Abraira's message serves as a reminder to prioritize health and seek regular check-ups. Her courage and determination in the face of adversity continue to inspire her fans as they rally behind her during this difficult time.