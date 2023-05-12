Podcast feud takes a backseat, Teddi Mellencamp shines light on #GetNaked Melanoma awareness campaign

The feud between Bravo podcasters Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice has caught the attention of former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp. In a candid interview on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, Mellencamp didn't hold back her thoughts on the ongoing spat between the two "Two Ts in a Pod" co-hosts. Bravo podcasters Tamra Judge (left) and Teresa Giudice (right) has caught the attention of former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Teddi Mellencamp.(Instagram)

Mellencamp pointed out that Teresa had been provoking Tamra before their fallout, saying, "Like, Teresa was poking that bear. On the pod, it takes a lot to get an activated Tam." It seems that the tensions escalated after Teresa criticized Tamra for featuring "RHONJ" alum Caroline Manzo as a guest on their podcast, despite Manzo's current discord with Tamra's friend Brandi Glanville.

The breaking point came when Giudice labeled Judge a "bad friend," prompting a fiery response from Tamra during an episode of their popular podcast, co-hosted by Mellencamp. Judge, known for her quick comebacks, defiantly declared, "Not today forehead, not today ding dong, not today jailbird – I'm not having it!"

Giudice didn't stop at the criticism of the Manzo interview. She also accused Tamra and Mellencamp of using her and co-host Melissa Pfeister to boost their podcast's popularity. However, Mellencamp finds this accusation amusing, considering the success and high rankings of their podcast compared to Giudice and Pfeister's "Namaste B$tches."

Responding to the allegation, Mellencamp challenges Giudice, saying, “If you're going to call us out and act like we're using you to get one up... if you're going to say that, just beat us once. Just get more downloads than us once. And then start throwing that kind of shade. Just one time!”

While the podcast drama continues to unfold, Mellencamp is shining a light on a cause close to her heart. She has become the face of the Melanoma Research Foundation's #GetNaked campaign, urging fans to prioritize sun protection and raise awareness about the dangers of melanoma.

Reflecting on her personal experience, Mellencamp shares her journey with melanoma, revealing that she was diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma in October 2022. Following a successful surgery to remove multiple melanomas and lymph nodes, she announced her cancer-free status in December of the same year.

The diagnosis and subsequent recovery prompted Mellencamp to become an advocate for skin cancer prevention. She emphasizes the importance of avoiding the mistakes she made in her youth, such as excessive sun exposure and insufficient protection.

With nearly 8,000 lives claimed by melanoma each year in the United States, Mellencamp's involvement in the #GetNaked campaign aims to raise awareness, promote early detection, and encourage others to take proactive measures in protecting their skin.

While the podcast drama may be entertaining, Teddi Mellencamp is channeling her energy towards a cause that can save lives and make a lasting impact.