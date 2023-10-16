Rick and Morty Season 7 new voice actors revealed, here's what fans are saying

Rick and Morty Season 7 premiered on Sunday night, October 15, with Adult Swim finally revealing the names of voice actors who replaced Justin Roiland. The characters' new voices first debuted in the Season 7 trailer back in September but the identities of actors were not revealed. However, the curtain has finally been lifted as Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden are the new voices for Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith. Their names were mentioned in the credits for Season 7 Episode 1. Notably, the episode only featured the Rick and Morty logo without the opening credits - “Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon” unlike previous seasons.

Rick and Morty(Adult Swim)

Ahead of the show's premiere, Adult Swim said, “We’re actually going to continue to keep the names of the new voice cast actors confidential until Sunday night’s East Coast premiere,” as per Variety. Earlier in January, Roiland was fired by AdultSwim following domestic violence charges against him. Along with Dan Harmon, he co-created the show, which first aired in 2013. The dark comedy animated series revolves around a scientist (Rick) and his grandson (Morty), who go on dangerous intergalactic adventures.

According to the official description, this season of Rick and Morty is described as, "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It’s season seven, and the possibilities are endless: What’s up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There’s probably less piss than last season. ‘Rick and Morty,’ 100 years! Or at least until season 10!”

After the Season 7 premiere, fans had mixed reactions as on one hand, some felt that new voices didn't give justice to the legacy of Rick and Morty, while on the other, some said that the new actors did a great job. One fan wrote, “The guy I used to know, who based his entire personality around Justin Roiland, is probably having an angry screaming fit after seeing tonight's Rick & Morty premier.”

A fan congratulated the new voice actors by writing on X, formerly Twitter, “Congratulations to both these talented actors. And they'll do justice being Rick & Morty.”

