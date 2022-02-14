Ridhi Dogra reacts as ex-husband Raqesh Bapat shares romantic moment with girlfriend Shamita Shetty on yacht. Watch

Ridhi Dogra, actor and ex-wife of actor Raqesh Bapat, reacted as he shared a romantic moment with his girlfriend, actor Shamita Shetty on Valentine's Day. Taking to Instagram, Raqesh shared a clip as he and Shamita sat next to each other on a yacht surrounded by the sea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty were seen looking lovingly at each other as they were about to share a kiss. For their special day, Shamita wore a white off-shoulder dress, kept her hair loose, and wore sunglasses. Raqesh sported a white T-shirt under a jacket and black pants.

In the video, he was seen holding Shamita's hands. The song Tu Marz Hai Dawa Bhi from Gehraiyaan played in the background of the video. Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." @shamitashetty_official happy valentine's day. #love #ShaRa." Reacting to the clip, Ridhi commented, "Be blessed you both! (evil eye amulet emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier in the day, Shamita had shared a boomerang video on her Instagram account as she twirled with Raqesh. Sharing it, she wrote, "Well…. in time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling. Happy Valentine’s Day to my Insta family..#love #valentineday #happy #shara #cute." The couple is currently in Alibaug with Shamita's family members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raqesh and Shamita met on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT and became close. Later, she entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a contestant and he also followed after a month. This is not the first time that Ridhi has come out in support of Raqesh and Shamita's relationship. When the duo was inside the Bigg Boss house, Ridhi had on several occasions supported the couple.

When contestant Vishal Kotian had made fun of Raqesh and Shamita's relationship, Ridhi had taken to Twitter to write, “There are those that play by mocking people behind their backs and then give a nonstop explanation for their sneakiness by calling it ‘funny’ and those playing with truth and a game’s spirit. Audience, would you like being mocked? If not, take these people out. Simple. Period.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, Shamita, Raqesh celebrate Valentine's Day Gehraiyaan style with trip to Alibaug, yacht ride

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh had spoken about Ridhi and said, “She would be happy if I am with somebody and likewise, I will be happy if she finds somebody. Because at the end of it, we are two individuals, it’s water under the bridge now. We are two mature people and whatever decisions we have made so far were our own, we dealt with it maturely and we came out of it with flying colours.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON