Riley Keough recalls 'fake sex' scene with Ben Smith Peterson on Daisy Jones & the Six: 'It was awkward & uncomfortable'

Riley Keough, the star of the TV adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six, recently opened up about the challenges of filming sex scenes with her real-life partner, Smith Petersen. During an interview, Keough discussed how the experience was much more uncomfortable than she had anticipated. She explained that while it is possible to simulate sex scenes with strangers, doing so with a partner adds a layer of complexity and discomfort. Despite the difficulties, Keough's performance in the show has been widely praised by critics and viewers alike. As the lead character, Daisy Jones, Keough delivers a nuanced and powerful performance, capturing the essence of the character and bringing her to life on screen. (Also read: Adam Demos talks about mother's reaction after watching his Sex/Life steamy scenes: 'She covered her eyes and...')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a recent interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Riley shared her experience filming a sex scene with husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, for her new show Daisy Jones & the Six. Keough's husband made a brief appearance in the show's second episode as a man Keough's character, Daisy Jones, sleeps with one night.

She said, “The cameo came about because I have to have intercourse with a random person in the show. The producers were like, 'It'd be so funny if it was your husband! But… in actuality, It was more awkward. I think that they were thinking it would be less awkward, and then we got there and they're like, 'This is really uncomfortable.' Like, for one, I've never had pretend sex with my husband."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She continued and shared, "And for two, normally, typically, when you do these things, it's somebody coming in for the day. You're like, 'Hello, nice to meet you,' and you kind of get down to business and it's very professional. With him, we were just giggling the whole time."

Meyers joked that he would be worried if he had to act out a sex scene with his wife in front of an audience, fearing that it would draw unwanted comparisons to their actual sex life. "That's what happened!" Keough said. “In this scene, I'm not really enjoying it. And I really kept feeling inclined to be like, 'In real life, it's not like this!' Then I was like, 'I'll just keep that to myself", she concluded. Riley got married to Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Daisy Jones & the Six is a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid that was published in 2019. The book tells the story of a fictional rock band called Daisy Jones & the Six and their rise to fame in the 1970s. In 2021, a TV adaptation of the novel was released on Amazon Prime Video. The series stars Riley Keough as Daisy Jones and focuses on the band's journey to fame and the interpersonal dynamics between its members.