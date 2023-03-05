Adam Demos talks about mother's reaction after watching his Sex/Life steamy scenes: 'She covered her eyes and...'

Adam Demos discussed his mother Lindy's reaction to his steamy scenes in Sex/Life, sharing that she covered her eyes and blocked her ears, which was not a pleasant experience for her. He added that despite this, his mother remains proud of him and will continue to support him in his future endeavors. He also mentioned that she plans to watch all of his future projects and films. The second season of Sex/Life, which consists of six episodes, was released for binge-watching on Netflix on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Sarah Shahi also starred opposite to him in prominent role. (Also read: Adam Demos reacts to working with Sarah Shahi in Sex/Life: 'She is a goddess, I am her biggest fan for sure')

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Adam revealed that his mother, Lindy, struggles to watch the steamy scenes between his character, Brad Simon, and Billie Connelly, essayed by Sarah on the popular Netflix series. He said, “She's the greatest of all time, and she's so proud. So beyond proud. And so she wants to watch everything I'm in, but it's like, half the time with this show, she still watches it, but her hands are covering her eyes. And then she's trying to block her ears.”

He continued, and said, "And it's not great viewing for Mom, but she'll still battle through just because she wants to support me. But it's a tough one for her."

He stated three reasons why he loves Shahi, and said, “Her heart. That's first and foremost” to host Makho Ndlovu. Adam continued, and added, "Her kindness." He said, “It's everything. Can the third thing be everything? I'm her biggest fan for sure, so that would be the third one everything. I think she's exceptional in all aspects of life” quoted by PEOPLE.

Adam could not stop praising Shahi and said, "She's a goddess. It's ridiculous. But, she could look the way she did but if she didn't have what's going on in the soul but luckily, it all works together. Yeah, I'm a lucky man for sure."

Premiering on Netflix in June 2021, Sex/Life is an American erotic drama series that takes inspiration from B.B. Easton's novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men. The show centers around Billie Connelly, portrayed by Sarah Shahi, a suburban mother who finds herself questioning her life and marriage after reigniting a passionate connection from her past. Through its exploration of love, marriage, motherhood, and sexual desire, the series delves into various thought-provoking themes.