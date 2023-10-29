RIP Matthew Perry: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer Singh grieve the death of Chandler Bing from Friends

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom Friends, has died. He was 54 and his fans across the globe are yet to come to terms with his untimely death. All from Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to Ranveer Singh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram Stories to share their pain on learning about his passing. Justin Trudeau also tweeted his condolences. Also read: Friends star Matthew Perry found dead at his Los Angeles home: Reports

Matthew Perry will be remembered as Chandler Bing from Friends.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Sunday morning, “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.”

Nimrat Kaur took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a picture of Matthew Perry and wrote, “Rest in glory #MatthewPerry. Chandler Bing for life,” along with a broken heart emoji.

Ranveer Singh shared a picture of Matthew on his Instagram Stories with a white bird, folded hands and a nazar amulet emoji. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also shared his picture on their respective Instagram Stories with broken heart emojis. Bipasha Basu shared a happy picture of Matthew on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “RIP Matthew Perry” with a broken heart emoji.

Bollywood grieves the death of Matthew Perry.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also shared a picture of the later actor and wrote, “Heartbroken. RIP Matthew Perry." Soni Razdan called it “Sad sad news” on her Instagram Stories.

Sophie Choudry took to X to share her grief. She wrote along with a picture of Matthew, “As if the news we wake up to everyday right now isn’t bad enough… now this (broken heart emojis) Been reading his autobiography and this is just heartbreaking. Thank you for all the laughs & your incredible talent #matthewperry .. May you finally rest in peace though the world has lost a gem.”

Mira Sorvino, who worked with Matthew in the 1994 TV movie Parallel Lives, wrote on X, "Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Actor-singer Sean Maguire tweeted, “Sending love to my friends @JeffreyKlarik & David Crane and his cast mates. Matthew Perry was one of those actors all of us loved and admired, he had so much talent. Heartbroken he’s been taken so soon. Rest in peace Matthew.”

